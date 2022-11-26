Guna Man Dies During Interrogation, Family Alleges Custodial Torture
After the incident a judicial probe was ordered and three policemen were sent to police line.
"My son was thrashed and killed by policemen... even after we agreed to pay them Rs 15,000," claimed, Munawwar Khan, father of 30-year-old Israil Khan who died while he was being interrogated by the police in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, 21 November.
Israil's death caused huge furor in the area following which heavy police deployment was initiated. A judicial probe is underway into the matter.
What happened to Israil?
Israil was stopped for questioning by at least 3 policemen and a homeguard soldier posted in Kusmoda police outpost under Cantt police station area limits in Guna on Monday evening.
He was returning from a three-day religious congregation 'Ijtima' organised in Bhopal. Israil who was a labourer was in police custody for nearly haf an hour before -- as per police claims-- he fainted and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.
Israil is survived by a wife, three daughters, and an eight-year-old son.
But why was he being interrogated?
Israil, a resident of Gokul Singh Chak area in Guna was reportedly involved in a scuffle with the policemen in November, who had gone to his locality to arrest gamblers.
The residents of the area were reportedly trying to save one of the gamblers from the police and in the process attacked the policemen.
Israil was stopped by the policemen in connection to this matter while he was on his way back to home from railway station after returning from Bhopal.
Talking to The Quint, Pankaj Shirvastava, Guna's Superintendent of Police, claimed:
Israil was stopped by the policemen at Kusmoda outpost for questioning into the matter of scuffle and attack on policemen which happened last month. He was taken to the outpost for questioning but he fell unconscious soon after. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'. A judicial enquiry is underway and further actions will be taken as per the final reports of the enquiry.
Parents Claim Innocence, Allege Custodial Torture
Israil's father Munawwar Khan, however, alleged that his son had no criminal record and that the policemen had asked money to let go his son.
They killed my child. He wasn't named in any of the FIRs , he was the sole breadwinner of the family. We had talked to the policemen and agreed on the amount of Rs 15,000 after which they said they will let go my son. We want all those involved in his death to be punished.Munawwar Khan
Kins and community members staged a road blockage <WEIRD ENGLISH> and sat with the dead body following which heavy force was deployed in the area and around the district hospital.
Guna district administration ordered a judicial probe into the matter on Tuesday, 22 November after the protest of the parents and community members.
A judicial probe has been ordered and three policemen have been called back to HQ to avoid any chance of influencing the probe. One home guard jawan was also involved and action against has been taken by the district home guard commandant.Pankaj Shrivastava
Topics: Madhya Pradesh Guna Custodial Death
