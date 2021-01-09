Ex-Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away; Tributes Pour in
Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister of Gujarat, Madhavsinh Solanki passed away on Saturday, 9 January, at the age of 93.
Solanki, who lived in Gandhinagar, passed away in his sleep, The Indian Express (IE) reported quoting Congress sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express condolences and called him a formidable leader who will be remembered for his service to the society.
From a Journalist to an Astute Politician
A journalist in his early days, Solanki created history in 1982 when he led the Congress to its biggest victory by winning 149 out of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections after stitching the Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslim (KHAM) coalition.
Solanki was a member of the Bombay Legislative Assembly from 1957-1960. He then became a member of the Gujarat legislative Assembly till 1968. He became the chief minister for the first time in 1976 and has thrice been appointed as the president of Gujarat Congress.
He was the Minister of External Affairs from 1991-1992.
Politicians Across Parties Remember Solanki
Several politicians, leaders and ministers across party lines took to Twitter to express condolences.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Solanki will be remembered for “strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.”
President Ram Nath Kovind said that “the nation has lost an unmatched leader.”
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot too, took to Twitter to express condolences.
Union Minister Smriti Irani said she was “extremely saddened” by Solanki’s demise
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
