Gujarat: Woman Cop Arrested for Taking Bribe From Rape Accused

A woman sub-inspector with the Mahila police station in Ahemedabad West has been arrested for reportedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a rape accused in a 2019 case, cops said on Sunday, 5 July.

According to a PTI report, the cop had allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh from the brother of one Kenal Shah against whom she was investigating rape charges. She reportedly made the demand for not booking Shah’s brother under provisions of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act that allowed the police to jail an accused outside of their native district.

Jadeja reportedly accepted Rs 20 lakh through middlemen in February and had demanded an additional Rs 15 lakh. The cop was arrested on Friday and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.