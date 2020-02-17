FIR Against 11 for Pelting Stones to Protest Dalit Groom on Horse

The wedding procession of a Dalit man was taken out under police protection in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday, 16 February, after some people from a privileged caste objected to the groom sitting on a horse and pelted stones, an official said, PTI reported.

The incident happened in Sandipada village when the wedding procession of 27- year-old Akash Kotdia, an army jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was underway amid objections from some upper caste community members, Dalapatbhai Bhatia, president of Dalit Samaj, Banaskantha said.