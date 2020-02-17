FIR Against 11 for Pelting Stones to Protest Dalit Groom on Horse
The wedding procession of a Dalit man was taken out under police protection in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday, 16 February, after some people from a privileged caste objected to the groom sitting on a horse and pelted stones, an official said, PTI reported.
The incident happened in Sandipada village when the wedding procession of 27- year-old Akash Kotdia, an army jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was underway amid objections from some upper caste community members, Dalapatbhai Bhatia, president of Dalit Samaj, Banaskantha said.
“Kotdia had come to his native village for marriage a few days back. When we tried to ignore the objections raised by upper caste members of the village, they pelted stones. A 60-year-old man and some women playing garba were injured, and a DJ sound system was damaged.”Dalapatbhai Bhatia, president of Dalit Samaj, Banaskantha
Ironically, the horse itself belonged to a man from the upper caste Thakor community, he said. "We approached the police which gave us protection," he added.
“Earlier, we received threats from a few people from the Thakor Koli community that they would not allow the procession to pass through the village if the groom rode a mare. We gave a written request for police security after which 6-7 police personnel were deployed to accompany the wedding procession,” Vijay Koitiya, Akash’s elder brother said, The Indian Express reported.
Narrating the sequence of events, Vijay, who is posted with the army in J&K as well said that while the procession was moving, several people started pelting stones. The groom did not sustain injuries but three of his relatives did, he added.
PG Rajput, officer in charge of Gadh police station said, “We have booked 11 accused under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault), 337 (causing hurt by rash act) 294 (obscenity), 506 (criminal intimidation) 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) along with sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act).”
The names of the 11 accused are Senji Koli, Shivaji Koli, Deepak Koli, Tushar Koli, Bhavan Koli, Vinod Koli, Ramaji Koli, Deepak Ishwar Koli, Bai Koli, Manju Koli and Jeetu Koli, the Express report added.
(With inputs from PTI, The Indian Express)
