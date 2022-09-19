Gujarat Trial Courts Sentence 50 People to Death in 8 Months This Year

Fifty six people were killed and more than 200 injured in a series of blasts that ripped Ahmedabad in 2008.

Besides this case, the trial courts in different cities also sentenced convicts to death in cases of rape and murder of minors, registered under the Protection of Children for Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Only in one of these cases, at a court in Kheda town, the accused was sentenced to death where a minor a raped and not killed.

Besides, in two cases of 'honour killing' also the accused were given capital punishment.