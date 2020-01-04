‘Most Indian Nobel Winners Are Brahmins’: Gujarat Speaker
Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday, 4 January, claimed that Dr BR Ambedkar had given credit for preparation of the draft of the Constitution to BN Rau, who was a Brahmin.
Speaking at the inauguration of the second edition of ‘Mega Brahmin Business Summit’, he also claimed that eight out of nine Indian Nobel winners, including economist Abhijit Banerjee, were Brahmins.
"Do you know a ninth Indian recently received a Nobel? Yes, he is Abhijit Banerjee, a Brahmin," he added.
The summit is taking place at Adalaj near Ahmedabad.
‘Brahmins Always Promote Others’
"Do you know that constitutions of 60 countries were studied and then our draft Constitution was prepared? Do you know who presented that draft to Dr B R Ambedkar? We all take Dr BR Ambedkar's name with respect when it comes to the Constitution," Trivedi, a Brahmin himself, said.
"History tells us that Brahmins always stand behind and promote others. It was Rau who kept Ambedkar ahead of him. We are proud of Ambedkar because he admitted this during his speech in the Constituent Assembly on 25 November 1949," Trivedi further said.
“And I quote him: `The credit given to me does not really belong to me. It belongs to BN Rau.’”
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)