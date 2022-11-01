ADVERTISEMENT
Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: PM Modi Meets Injured at Civil Hospital

Nine officials of the Gujarat-based Oreva group have been arrested in light of the Morbi bridge collapse.

After visiting the site of the Morbi bridge collapse on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, arrived at Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured and their families.

Rescue operations continued over the Machchhu river after the bridge collapse that occurred on 30 October killed least 135 people.

In the aftermath of the collapse, Ahmedabad's Oreva Farms has been locked, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, nine officials of the Gujarat-based Oreva group have been arrested, police sources confirmed to The Quint. The company was in charge of repairing the bridge.

Bhupendra Patel on Monday announced a state-wide mourning on 2 November for the victims.

    Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed.

    (Photo: PTI)

    Armed Forces personnel deployed at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district.

    (Photo: PTI)

    Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat.

    (Photo: PTI)

    Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river.

    (Photo: PTI)

    A hand of a victim is seen after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat.

    (Photo: PTI)

    Rescue operations underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river.

    (Photo: PTI)

    Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river.

    (Photo: PTI)

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi district.

    (Photo: PTI)

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and others during a press conference after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi.

    (Photo: PTI)

  • The casualties include 56 children, according to official figures

  • An FIR has been filed under sections 304, 308, and 114

  • The bridge had been under renovation for the last seven months and had been reopened to the public on 26 October

5:48 PM , 01 Nov

PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level review meeting in Morbi.

4:56 PM , 01 Nov

PM Modi Reaches SP Office in Morbi

After meeting the injured victims admitted at the Morbi Civil Hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the SP's office in Morbi.

4:42 PM , 01 Nov
KEY EVENT

PM Modi Visits Morbi Civil Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, arrived at Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured and their families.

4:39 PM , 01 Nov
KEY EVENT

PM Modi Meets Relief Workers

In Morbi, the prime minister met relief workers who were involved in the search and rescue operations after the collapse of the bridge.


