Gujarat Local Body Polls: BJP Leads in Most Seats in Early Trends

According to NDTV, the BJP is currently leading in 231 seats, while the Congress is leading in 55.

According to ANI, the BJP is leading in the key wards of Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj and Navrangpura. The Congress is reportedly leading in Dariapur and Chandkheda among others.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is currently leading in the Behrampura ward, ANI reported.

In 2015, the BJP had won 391 out of the 576 seats while the Congress had won 174.

Voting took place on Sunday, 21 February, in 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 120 seats in Surat, 76 seats in Vadodara, 72 seats in Rajkot, 52 seats in Bhavnagar and 64 seats in Jamnagar.

