Gujarat Hostel Makes Girls Strip to Check If They Are Menstruating
At least 68 girl students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Gujarat’s Bhuj were asked to remove their innerwear to prove that they were not menstruating, reported ANI on Friday, 14 February.
The institute’s dean, Darshana Dholakia, said that the matter was related to the hostel and the “permission” of the girls were sought.
An inquiry team has reportedly been formed to look into the matter.
“Matter is related to hostel and has nothing to do with university or college. Everything happened with girls' permission, nobody was forced for it. Nobody touched them,” said Dholakia.
Speaking to The Times of India, a student who was asked to strip, said that it was “sheer mental torture and had no words to describe it.”
WHAT TRIGGERED THE ‘INSPECTION’
According to the newspaper, a soiled sanitary napkin was found in the garden inside the hostel premises on Monday, 10 February. Suspecting one of the girls to have “thrown it”, the hostel authorities wanted to “find the culprit.”
While two girls confessed to it, the hostel wardens and the principal insisted on them stripping.
The hostel mandates that girls shift to the basement when they are menstruating, use separate utensils and sit in the back bench of the classrooms, the report said.
(With inputs from ANI)
