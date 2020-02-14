Gujarat Hostel Makes Girls Strip to Check If They Are Menstruating

At least 68 girl students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Gujarat’s Bhuj were asked to remove their innerwear to prove that they were not menstruating, reported ANI on Friday, 14 February.

The institute’s dean, Darshana Dholakia, said that the matter was related to the hostel and the “permission” of the girls were sought.

An inquiry team has reportedly been formed to look into the matter.

“Matter is related to hostel and has nothing to do with university or college. Everything happened with girls' permission, nobody was forced for it. Nobody touched them,” said Dholakia.