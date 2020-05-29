Days after the Gujarat High Court described the condition of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 treatment, as "pathetic", the chief justice of the court on Thursday, 28 May, assigned a suo moto PIL and other related pleas about the coronavirus outbreak in the state to a new bench, PTI reported.The case will now be heard by Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala, the report said, citing a notification by HC registrar.Notably, the latter judge was heading the earlier division bench that made the critical comments about the Civil Hospital. The other judge on that bench was Justice Ilesh Vora.Now, with the new bench, headed by the chief justice, Justice Pardiwala will be the junior judge, as a report in The Indian Express points out.Apart from this, another division bench has also been reportedly formed by the chief justice, including justices RM Chhaya and Ilesh Vora, to hear urgent matters through video-conference.In its observation on 22 May, the division bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Ilesh Vora had said, "It is very distressing and painful to note that the condition prevailing, as on date, in the Civil Hospital, is pathetic," reported Live Law.The court had questioned if the state government was aware that the cause of high mortality of patients was due to the lack of adequate number of ventilators.The court also asked the health department if it was aware of the affairs of the Civil Hospital and how the state planned to tackle the problem.In another order on 25 May, after the state government had moved an application, the bench had reportedly said it will be visiting the hospital in question.COVID Patient’s Body Found at Ahmedabad Bus Stand, CM Orders ProbeThe division bench of Justices Pardiwala and Vora had been hearing the COVID-19-related PIL since 11 May, before which it had been taken up by a bench led by the Chief Justice as many as seven times, The Indian Express report said.Gujarat has recorded over 15,500 cases of coronavirus so far, with 960 people having died and 8,003 patients being cured or discharged. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.