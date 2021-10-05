Gujarat HC Partially Permits Bhatt’s Plea for Access to Records in NDPS Case

On Monday, 4 October, the Gujarat High Court, responding to a plea by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, permitted him access to certain documents related to his trial in a 1996 Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case against him, The Indian Express reported.

Bhatt, who was the district superintendent of police of Banaskantha district in Gujarat in 1996, is accused of planting drugs, 1.5 kilograms of opium, as manufactured evidence against a lawyer at a Palanpur hotel.

He is also serving a life sentence in a prison in Palanpur after being convicted for the custodial torture and death of Prabhudas Vaishnani in 1990, one of the many men he had detained while trying to prevent a riot in Jamnagar district.