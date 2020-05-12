In a setback to Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, 12 May invalidated the Dholka constituency election results in 2017. Chudasama had won the seat by a narrow margin of 327 votes. The result was challenged by the Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod.Justice Paresh Upadhyay, through video conference proceedings, upheld the contentions of Congress candidate Rathod, who had alleged that the elections were misconducted in violation of the poll code.Rathod’s contention was that the 429 postal ballots, which ought to have been counted initially, had been rejected illegally by returning officer (RO) Dhaval Jani.He alleged this was done at the behest of the ruling BJP which misused the government machinery. Rathod had demanded re-verification of the postal ballots.Upholding these contentions, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday invalidated the Dholka election results entirely. Soon after the HC decision, senior Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate.”“This is the victory of truth. The Education Minister should now tender his resignation immediately on moral grounds,” said Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress spokesperson.It was not immediately known if the saffron party would challenge the verdict.Sedition Case Against Gujarat Editor For News on CM’s Replacement