Upset With Gujarat Govt Response, Doctors Suspend COVID, Emergency Services

Just a day after resident doctors in government hospitals in Gujarat called off their strike, the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of Gujarat released a statement on Wednesday, 11 August, saying that they will resume their strike, after not receiving a “better response” from a meeting with the Gujarat government.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday, 10 August, had assured the resident doctors that if the protest is withdrawn unconditionally, a committee to address the issues and grievances of those aggrieved will be formed. The JDA on Wednesday had welcomed the government’s move as a “positive response regarding our rightful demands”, Indian Express reported.