Gujarat: Businesswoman Booked For Making Dalit Man Put Her Footwear In His Mouth

A case has been registered against a businesswoman in Gujarat’s Morbi, and at least six others, for forcing a Dalit man to apologise to her by holding her footwear in his mouth. The 21-year-old Dalit man, Nilesh Dalsaniya, worked in the woman's company for a fortnight and was allegedly assaulted on Thursday, 23 November for asking for his salary.

The woman has been identified Vibhuti Patel in the FIR, who runs a private firm called Raniba Industries Private Limited.

According to the FIR, Dalsaniya, his elder brother Mehul and their neighbour Bhavesh Makwana went to the office of Raniba Industries Pvt Ltd (RIPL) at around 7 pm on Thursday to ask for the salary.

However, Nilesh was then allegedly assaulted by Om Patel, Vibhuti’s brother, and Parixit Patel, a manager at the office. Vibhuti Patel also slapped and dragged him to the terrace of the commercial complex, the FIR said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.