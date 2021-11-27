2 Foreign Cargo Ships Collide in Gujarat's Dwarka, Rescue Operation Underway
A collision was reported between two foreign cargo ships in the Dwarka district of Gujarat on 26 November.
"The collision took place between MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace in Gulf of Kutch on 26 November night. Indian Coast Guard ships in the area including pollution control vessel on stand-by in the vicinity and monitoring the situation," PRO Defence, Gujarat said in a statement.
A team of Coast Guards, a patrol ship and a helicopter have been deployed for rescue operation.
"Indian Coast Guard Ships/Helicopter deployed for area assessment have reported no oil spill or marine pollution from both the merchant vessels and the area is being constantly monitored for any marine pollution eventually," an official statement stated, India Today reported.
The statement says that all crew onboard are safe and a rescue operation is also underway.
(With inputs from India Today)
