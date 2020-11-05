GST Row: Cong-Ruled Rajasthan Opts for Borrowing Option 1

Rajasthan on Thursday, 5 November became the first Congress-ruled state to opt for Option 1 of the borrowing plan to meet GST Compensation shortfall.

The finance ministry said:,“The payment of a back-to-back loan to Rajasthan will be made available soon,” Moneycontrol reported.

“State will get Rs.4,604 Cr through special borrowing window and also permission to raise additional Rs.5,462 Cr through borrowings,” Ministry of Finance tweeted.