The Meaning of GST: Ease of Doing Business or Ease of Tax Evasion?

Banke Bihari Enterprises, is a fake company that managed to loot over Rs 1.45 crore of Goods and Services Tax or GST within a span of just six months. And to commit a fraud at this scale, all the company’s owner had to do, was get a GST registration number online which he managed in just 72 hours without any sarkari verification.

The company, its fraud, its loot was noticed by the GST authorities only after it cancelled its GST registration and disappeared. Meaning, it was too late.

When GST officers investigated the scam, this is what they found - Banke Bihari Enterprises looted lakhs of rupees using fake invoices.

The first evidence of this GST fraud came from the firm’s financial transactions. The company claimed to have sold goods worth Rs 9,60,82,031 crore (Nine Crore Sixty Lakh Eighty Two Thousand Thirty One) in its GST returns or GSTR, much more than the value of goods it purchased, which was only Rs 2,68,895 lakh (Two lakh Sixty Eight Thousand Eight Hundred and Ninety Five). But this is just not possible.

The second evidence was that Banke Bihari Enterprises had no office! When GST officers visited the company’s registered office address in Kundli in Haryana, there was no office there!

The third evidence was that Banke Bihari Enterprises never purchased or sold goods to any company - what it did sell was fake invoices to multiple companies.