GST Council Meet: COVID Relief, Bringing Natural Gas Under Tax Regime on Agenda

The GST Council will meet in Lucknow on Friday, 17 September, to take decisions on issues related to duty revision that were put on the back burner in earlier meetings to focus on COVID-19 relief measures.

The 45th meeting of the council is expected to discuss the compensation issue for the current year, but sources said it may also take a few steps to correct inverted duty structure without pursuing any increase in the GST rates or move towards converging GST to three rate structure.

The council at the meeting may take up two other important items, including lowering of GST rates for two-wheelers and bringing natural gas into the indirect tax fold.

It will also reportedly announce a few measures to correct the inverted duty while discussing the compensation cess dues arising in 2021-22.