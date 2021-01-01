GST Collections Reach Record High of Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore in Dec

The ministry also stated that “in line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues,” the revenues for the month of December 2020 are 12 percent higher than last year and the revenues from import of goods was 27 percent higher.

The revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are also 8 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Since its introduction, this is the third time GST revenues have crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore.