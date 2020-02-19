‘GST Biggest Madness of the 21st Century’: BJP’s Subramanian Swamy

Describing India's latest tax reform GST as “the biggest madness of the 21st century,” BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday, 19 February, said that the country needs to grow at 10 percent per annum to become a superpower by 2030.

He also demanded that former Prime Minister, late PV Narasimha Rao, be given the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, for the reforms he introduced during his tenure.

Speaking on "India - an Economic Superpower by 2030", organised by the Pragna Bharati here, Swamy said though the country had achieved eight percent growth from time to time, there had been no improvements on the reforms brought in by the Congress leader.