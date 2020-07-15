COVID: Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers to Attract 18% GST, Says AAR

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers will attract 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a ruling by the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR).

The ruling came in the case of Springfield India Distilleries, which had approached the Goa bench of AAR regarding the classification of hand sanitizers supplied by the company, and its contention was that a 12 percent GST levy is attracted on hand sanitizers.

The company also sought to know if sanitizers would be exempt from GST since it is now an essential commodity.