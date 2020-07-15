COVID: Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers to Attract 18% GST, Says AAR
AAR said while the Centre has classified sanitizers as essential, the GST law has a separate list of exempted goods.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers will attract 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a ruling by the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR).
The ruling came in the case of Springfield India Distilleries, which had approached the Goa bench of AAR regarding the classification of hand sanitizers supplied by the company, and its contention was that a 12 percent GST levy is attracted on hand sanitizers.
The company also sought to know if sanitizers would be exempt from GST since it is now an essential commodity.
The Goa bench of AAR, in its ruling, said that since hand sanitizers manufactured by the company are of the category of 'alcohol-based hand sanitizers', an 18 percent GST would be applicable.
The authority further said that although the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has classified hand sanitizers as an essential commodity, the GST law has a separate list of exempted goods.
Experts say that since it was classified as an essential commodity due to the COVID-19 outbreak and given that the pandemic is ongoing, the government will have to provide a clarification on the taxation of the product.
(This story has been edited for clarity.)
