Groupism by Leaders: Kerala Congress Leader PC Chacko Quits Party
Chacko’s resignation comes just weeks ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, which are scheduled for 6 April.
In a jolt to the Congress, senior leader PC Chacko resigned from the party on Wednesday, 10 March.
“I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi,” he said, reported news agency ANI.
Why Chacko Resigned
Addressing the media, Chacko said that he had been deliberating on the decision for a while.
“I had been deliberating upon this decision for past many days. I come from Kerala where there is no Congress party as such. There are two parties - Congress (I) & Congress (A). It is a coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC,” he said, added ANI.
“Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want the Congress to come back but there is groupism practised by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with the high command that this should end. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups,” he added.
Decades of Association With the Congress
Beginning his political career in the Kerala Students Union, Chacko was once the Indian Youth Congress state president. He was first elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Piravam constituency in 1980 and was appointed as the Minister for Industries in EK Nayanar’s Cabinet.
Chacko was a Member of Parliament from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat between 2009-2014.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Chacko contested from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency but was defeated by film artist Innocent.
He was also the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the alleged scam in the grant of 2G spectrum and telecom license from 1998 to 2009.
