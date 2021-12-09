Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone Survivor of Crash, Shifted to Bengaluru Hospital

A special aircraft was arranged at the Sulur Air Force station to shift the injured officer to Bengaluru Air Command Hospital, where he will receive further treatment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 9 December, had told the Parliament that Singh is on life support and that "all efforts are being made to save him".

Singh's father, Colonel KP Singh (retired), when asked about his son's condition, told NDTV, "I can't say anything about that...I am not sure."