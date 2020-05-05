Unidentified terrorists hurled grenade at the troops of 181 battalion of CRPF at Pakherpora, Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 5 May, leaving one CRPF personnel, one policeman and four civilians injured in the incident.The CRPF personnel has sustained minor splinter injuries below the knee. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the official said.“Terrorists had lobbed grenade in Pakherpora market. All security forces personnel safe, two civilians received minor injuries,” said Budgam police, according to ANI.This is the third attack in the Union Territory in the past three days. On Monday, at least three CRPF personnel and one civilian were killed while seven others were injured in a terrorist attack in Wangam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, CRPF officials said.At least one terrorist was reportedly neutralised after a CRPF patrol party was attacked near Qaziabad area.In the Handwara encounter on Sunday, four Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, a Major, two soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed. Two terrorists were also killed by the forces.In a warning to Pakistan, General Naravane on Monday said that the Indian Army will give “proportionate response” to all acts of terrorism and infringement of ceasefire violations, PTI reported.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)3 CRPF Jawans Killed in J&K’s Handwara; Second Attack in 48 Hours