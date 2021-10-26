ADVERTISEMENT

Grenade Attack in J&K’s Bandipore, 6 Civilians Injured

The injured have been taken to the hospital, while security forces are present at the site of the incident.

A grenade attack aimed at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sumbal bridge area of Bandipora on Tuesday, 26 October, injured at least six civilians, people familiar with the development said.

While the injured have been taken to the hospital, the security forces are currently present at the site of the incident, Hindustan Times reported.

This comes amid a series of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir with 11 people dead. On Sunday, a civilian was allegedly killed in cross-firing after militants attacked a battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Union territory's Shopian district, news agency PTI reported citing the police.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

