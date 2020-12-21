‘Great Conjunction’: Jupiter, Saturn Seen Closest in 400 Years

The night of 21 December – the Winter Solstice – is playing host to a rare celestial event wherein two planets of the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will be seen closer than ever before to each other from the Earth's perspective – in what is being called the 'great conjunction'.

Such an event took place last in 1623, a little less than 400 years back, but the circumstances are much better this time to witness this 'Christmas Star'.