‘Grant NOC to Preserve INS Viraat’: Shiv Sena MP Writes to Centre
Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote that the Maharashtra govt would be happy to cooperate in restoring and preserving the ship
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, 14 December, seeking his intervention to grant the NOC to preserve aircraft carrier 'INS Viraat'.
Recounting the majestic history of INS Viraat, whose motto translates to, ‘one who controls the sea is powerful’, Chaturvedi said that “today, it has been made powerless and is being broken down and dismembered to be sold as scrap.”
It should instead be preserved as a memorial of India’s maritime history, she added.
“We as a nation should use our decommissioned naval ships to help citizens to better understand the significance of India’s maritime history. It saddens me to further note that though there is an offer to convert the warship into a maritime museum, however it awaits a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Defence for transfer of the warship.”Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena MP
Stating that “it would be a crying shame if we let go of our history without giving the benefit of knowledge to our future generation,” the MP said that the warship can be saved if the Government of India so desires.
She further wrote that the Maharashtra government would be happy to cooperate in restoring and preserving the ship.
The now decommissioned INS Viraat was bought by Shri Ram Green Ship Recycling Industries Ltd, Gujarat, for Rs 38.50 crore in an auction.
