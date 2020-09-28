Decision on Waiver of Interest on Interest Likely Soon: Govt to SC

The Centre on Monday, 28 September, informed the Supreme Court that a decision on the issue of waiver of interest on interest on deferred EMIs during the moratorium is at an advanced stage and likely to be taken within two or three days.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan noted that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has informed the court that the issues are under active consideration by the government, and it is likely that a decision may be taken within two or three days.