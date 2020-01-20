Govt Sought Relaxation of Parl Rules for New RTI Bill: Activist

The government had written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker to not refer the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to a department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee, an activist who inspected the files under the RTI Act said on Monday, 20 January.

Activist Anjali Bhardwaj had sought details of files related to the passing of Right to Information (Amendment) Act which made drastic changes in the tenure and the salary structure of adjudicators of RTI matters, the Information Commissioners, triggering allegations of cutting down their autonomy.

She was allowed to inspect the files related to the bill.