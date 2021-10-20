'Poor Targeted': Sushil Modi, Others at Wreath Laying of Bihar Men Killed in J&K
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi said that 'poor labourers' have been targeted by the militants.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, speaking about the recent deaths of migrants in Jammu and Kashmir, said on Tuesday, 19 October, that "poor labourers" have been targeted by the militants.
"It is not that people from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh have been specifically targeted, but rather those who are poor labourers and are outsiders in Kashmir. Hindus and Sikhs have been targeted," he told reporters.
The comment, which comes days after a spate of killings of migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley, was made at the wreath-laying ceremony of two deceased workers in Patna.
As the mortal remains of migrant workers Joginder Reshi Dev and Raja Reshi Dev, who were killed on Sunday, arrived at the Patna airport on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, state minister Jivesh Mishra and former Deputy CM Sushil Modi had visited the airport alongside other politicians to pay their respects.
Sushil Modi further asserted that there is no need to fear, for the Narendra Modi-led government is ensuring the elimination of terrorists continuously.
Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, who had also been present, said that the government in Kashmir should give licensed AK-47 guns to outsiders, especially Bihar migrants, who face a threat from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
5 Migrant Workers Killed in J&K
As many as five migrant workers have been killed in J&K over the last couple of weeks.
Sagir Ahmad, a carpenter from Saharanpur, and Bihar natives Virender Paswan, Raja Reshi, Joginder Reshi, and Arvind Kumar Sah have lost their lives in the attacks.
After the latest militant attacks that led to the deaths of the Reshis on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grave concern over the situation, and had spoken on the phone with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Kumar had also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased workers from Bihar.
