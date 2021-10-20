'Poor Targeted': Sushil Modi, Others at Wreath Laying of Bihar Men Killed in J&K

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, speaking about the recent deaths of migrants in Jammu and Kashmir, said on Tuesday, 19 October, that "poor labourers" have been targeted by the militants.

"It is not that people from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh have been specifically targeted, but rather those who are poor labourers and are outsiders in Kashmir. Hindus and Sikhs have been targeted," he told reporters.

The comment, which comes days after a spate of killings of migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley, was made at the wreath-laying ceremony of two deceased workers in Patna.