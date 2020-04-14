Govt Sets Up 20 Control Rooms to Address Migrant Workers’ Plight

"The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan-India basis due to issues arising in the backdrop of Covid-19," it said in a statement.

These control rooms have been set up to address wage related grievances of workers employed in the Central Sphere, the ministry said, adding that it would also work to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments.

These call centres can be accessed by the workers through phone numbers, Whatsapp and e-mails.