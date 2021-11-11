Govt Seeks Bids for New PM's Office, India House; Estimates Cost at Rs 1,171 Cr
The new Executive Enclave will also house the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat.
The Union government on Tuesday, 9 November, invited bids for the construction of an Executive Enclave, which will house the prime minister's office, Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and National Security Council Secretariat.
The bid document released by the Central Public Works Departments estimates the project cost at ₹1,171 crore.
The pre-qualification bids for the project will open on 24 November. Twenty-four months will be provided to the contractor for the completion of the project.
More About the Executive Enclave
The Executive Enclave, to be built as part of the Central Vista project, will be constructed on the south side of the South Block in Lutyens Delhi.
“The site is located on the south side of the existing South Block in Plot number 36/38, in high-security zone. The existing structures on plot number 36/38 are to be demolished before the start of new construction. The existing boundary wall also needs to be demolished and a new boundary wall shall be constructed as per design and drawings provided by the department.”CPWD document
The new PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and the NSCS will have three floors, in addition to the basement and ground floor.
India House, which is expected to be used to host foreign dignitaries, will have one floor in addition to basement and ground floor.
"The Enclave will be designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of different departments with supporting facilities, this will ensure prime security and excellent interconnectivity within the Enclave and with other offices in Central Vista," the CPWD document states.
"Relocating these departments will also ensure efficient security protocols for VIPs and VVIPs without disturbing daily movement of the public in and around the Central Vista," it adds.
