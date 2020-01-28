Decision to Sell 100% Air India Stakes a ‘Bold Reform,’ Says CAPA
Global aviation consultancy firm CAPA has termed the government's decision to sell 100 per cent stake in Air India a "bold reform" and said it expects "significant" response from the prospective bidders.
He said the time given for due diligence and submitting bids is also reasonable.
The government on Monday, 27 January 2020 announced the sale of 100 per cent stake in debt-laden Air India as it issued the preliminary bid document for the strategic disinvestment and has set 17 March, as the deadline for submitting an expression of interest.
As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, according to a bid document issued on Monday.
‘Might Be the Single-Biggest Write-Off by the Government’
The airline's management control would also be transferred to the successful bidder.
AISATS is an equal joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines. It offers ground-handling services.
“Clean exit by the government and entire non-aircraft-related debts taken out of AI (Air India) balance sheet, particularly as entire debt excluding aircraft is taken out and this signals a determined effort to exit Air India to allow taxpayers funds to be utilised for social agenda of the government.”CAPA India chief Kapil Kaul told PTI
Noting that this may be the single-biggest write-off by the government but for the right reasons, Kaul said, "CAPA see this as a very bold reform."
