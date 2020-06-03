After over two months of the COVID-19 lockdown, Union Ministry of Home Affairs has come out with new guidelines on Wednesday, 3 June, permitting some categories of foreign nationals to come to India.Foreign Healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians are among those who have been permitted to travel to India.The guidelines also stated, "foreign businessmen coming to India on a business visa (other than on B-3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial flights” are also permitted.Similarly, the guidelines also include foreign technical specialists and engineers involved in installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities, on invitation of a registered Indian business entity.However, regarding both, the foreign businessmen and foreign technical specialists, the ministry mentioned that they will have to "obtain a fresh business visa or employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/Posts abroad."Those holding a valid long term multiple entry business visa, shall have to get the visa re-validated, it added.‘H-1B Visa Holders Don’t Adversely Affect US Workers’: Report We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.