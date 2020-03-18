Govt Orders CBSE, All Others to Postpone Exams till After 31 March
The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday, 18 March, directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till 31 March in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.
"All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter," he added.
Following the centre’s directive, CBSE said that board exams for class X and XII scheduled in India and abroad between 19 to 31 March have been postponed and that fresh dates will be announced after 31 March.
The board also added that exams that were rescheduled for students of violence-hit Northeast Delhi, have been postponed till 31 March . Additionally, CBSE said that all evaluation of answers scripts have been suspended till 31 March.
No Change in ICSE Schedule
Meanwhile, ICSE Secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI that board exams conducted by it have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule.
JEE Mains to Be Rescheduled
In addition to CBSE, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has also directed JEE Mains to be postponed as the latter may clash with rescheduled CBSE exams, reported ANI.
