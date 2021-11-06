Govt Needs To Control Liquor Mafia in State: Bihar BJP Chief Sanjay Jaiswal

Reacting to the Bihar hooch tragedy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday, 6 November, said that the government's work is to control liquor mafia gangs that are operative in the state as police control is limited.

"The law is strict and has been made with tough rules, but the circumstances show that people are not as aware. The government's primary work will be to stop the mafia gangs in villages as the police control is meagre," Jaiswal said, as quoted by news agency ANI.