Govt Must Withdraw Farm Laws Or Step Down: WB CM Mamata Banerjee 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out in support of the farmers’ protest against the Union government on Monday, on 7 December.

At a rally held in East Midnapore district, the bastion of disgruntled TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari, she said, “I have not forgotten Singur, I have not forgotten. I am promising full support to farmers,” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government to either withdraw the three contentious laws or quit.

In 2006, she was on a 26-day hunger strike against the acquisition of land by the government and is now backing the farmers. She and her party, however, don’t support a ‘bandh’, but will be supporting the demands made by the farmers, reported NDTV.

Farmer unions have called for a nation-wide ‘chakka jam’ on Tuesday between 11 am to 3 pm, and this ‘bandh’ has received the support of many opposition parties.