Govt Must Withdraw Farm Laws Or Step Down: WB CM Mamata Banerjee
She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government to either withdraw the three contentious laws or quit.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out in support of the farmers’ protest against the Union government on Monday, on 7 December.
At a rally held in East Midnapore district, the bastion of disgruntled TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari, she said, “I have not forgotten Singur, I have not forgotten. I am promising full support to farmers,” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government to either withdraw the three contentious laws or quit.
In 2006, she was on a 26-day hunger strike against the acquisition of land by the government and is now backing the farmers. She and her party, however, don’t support a ‘bandh’, but will be supporting the demands made by the farmers, reported NDTV.
Farmer unions have called for a nation-wide ‘chakka jam’ on Tuesday between 11 am to 3 pm, and this ‘bandh’ has received the support of many opposition parties.
Party To Dole Out Free Ration Beyond June
The West Bengal CM also asked for transparency from the Centre on the PM Cares Fund by saying, “The Centre should release white paper on contributions received under PM CARES Fund so far”, reported PTI.
She praised BJP’s opposition and mocked the Congress by saying, “The Congress is sometimes kissing the CPM or the BJP in turns,” reported PTI.
Banerjee announced that her government would dole out free ration beyond June next year after her party wins the election for the third consecutive time.
“The state cabinet has approved the construction of a deep seaport in Tajpur. It will be built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crores, generating employment for 25,000 people. It will be the state's first deep sea port,” she added, according to PTI.
BJP Cannot Lead Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Slamming the BJP as a party of ‘outsiders’, Banerjee said the saffron party cannot lead Bengal as the people of the state will resist such attempts. “Outsiders will not be allowed to grab Bengal. My mothers and sisters will never allow it,” she said. To garner support, Mamata has launched her campaign across Bengal on 7 December.
Banerjee, in her speech, issued a stern warning against "anti-party activities", asking TMC leaders in touch with the opposition to quit her party. She asked East Midnapore TMC President, Sisir Adhikari to “rein in anti-party activities”, according to PTI.
The TMC chief will address a rally at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on 9 December and will be on a two-day visit to North Bengal on 14 December, reported PTI.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May 2021.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
