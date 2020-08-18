Govt Jobs to be Reserved for MP’s Youth: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Reiterating his words from Independence Day, Chouhan said the state’s youth will have the first right to resources.
In a video addressing the youth in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, 18 August, said, "From today onwards the youth of Madhya Pradesh will have a right to the resources of the state before anyone else."
Chouhan said that a law will be brought in to make sure that government jobs in the state will be reserved for the people belonging to the state.
According to NDTV, Chouhan had on the occasion of Independence Day already said that the youth of MP will get preference in government jobs.
“Madhya Pradesh youths will be given priority in government jobs. It is our duty to be concerned about the youths of our state at a time when job opportunities are scarce.”
He also said that a mechanism would be brought in to ensure employment to local youth on the basis of their Class 10 and 12 marksheets.
Ex-CM Kamal Nath Reacts
Reacting to Chouhan's promises, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to point out that in his 15-month-long government in Madhya Padesh, he brought in many provisions to ensure that the youth of the state recieved employment on priority.
“As soon as our government was formed, I changed the industrial policy and made it mandatory to give employment to 70% local youth of the state.”Kamal Nath
Asking Chouhan what had his government done for 15 years when they were in power, before the Congress won in Madhya Pradesh, Nath said:
“At least now you have woken up on the job crisis after 15 years and have imitated our decision to reserve jobs for people of the state. It should not remain just an announcement on paper.”
