Govt Hikes Domestic Airfare Costs; Passenger Capacity Raised to 72.5%

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced a price hike in domestic airfaire, with flights under 40 minutes of duration now costing 11.53 percent more, and the upper limit being increased by 12.82 percent.

This means that under 40 minute-flights will now cost ₹2,900, which is Rs 300 more than the previous fare.

Meanwhile, 40-60 minute-long flights will now cost a minimum of ₹3,700 instead of ₹3,300 and a maximum of ₹11,000 instead of ₹9,800, Hindustan Times reported.

However, the actual prices will go beyond the stated figures as government order excludes the inclusion of passenger security fee, user development fee for the airports and the GST, Hindustan Times reported.

In view of this hike, the minimum cost of one way Delhi-Mumbai flights had increased by at least Rs 575, and at most by Rs 1,625.