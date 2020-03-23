Take Swift Action, Remove Misinformation: Govt To Social Media Cos

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation from social media and personal messaging platforms, the Ministry of Electronics & IT has issued an urgent advisory to all social media platforms, directing them to “take immediate action to disable/remove such content”.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the total number of positive cases in India had risen to 415. The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stands at at least 3,00,097 according to AFP.

Issued on 20 March, the advisory identifies all social media platforms as “intermediaries” as defined under the IT Act and must inform users to “not host, display, modify, publish, transmit, update or share any information that may affect public order.”

To this effect, the ministry has issued three specific instructions: