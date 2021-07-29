'Govt Directives': No Etihad Flight From UAE to India Till Further Notice
Last month, the Canadian government also extended the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for a month.
Etihad Airways on Monday, 26 July, announced that United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on passenger flights coming from India till 2 August.
Citing Etihad Airways Guest Relations, Khaleej Times reported that the date could be extended, depending on further instructions by the UAE authorities.
A spokesperson of the airline was quoted as saying, “UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden residence holders are exempted from the UAE entry restriction. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions," NDTV reported.
Flights to India and cargo flights between the two countries will continue to operate. The airline further said, “Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance. This is an evolving situation, and we will update guests as more information becomes available.”
Last month, the Canadian government also extended the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from Khaleej Times, NDTV and ANI)
