'Govt Directives': No Etihad Flight From UAE to India Till Further Notice

Etihad Airways on Monday, 26 July, announced that United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on passenger flights coming from India till 2 August.

Citing Etihad Airways Guest Relations, Khaleej Times reported that the date could be extended, depending on further instructions by the UAE authorities.

A spokesperson of the airline was quoted as saying, “UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden residence holders are exempted from the UAE entry restriction. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions," NDTV reported.