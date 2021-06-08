Evaluating Since 1 May: Govt Denies Credit to SC on Vaccine Policy

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday, 8 June, provided recent data on the country’s COVID-19 numbers. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that 86,498 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

He added that this shows, “An almost 79% decline in cases, since the highest reported peak in daily new cases. Last week, 33% decline was seen in overall reported cases.”

As per official data, 322 districts have seen a decline in daily cases in the last one month.

“Our overall recovery rate stands at 94.3%. 1,82,000 recoveries and 4.62% positivity rate were reported in the last 24 hours. Weekly positivity rate in 15 states is less than 5%,” Agarwal said.

The recovery rate includes home isolation and treatment, as well as treatment in healthcare centres.

Recent figures also show that between 1 and 7 June, the overall positivity rate saw a decrease of 6.3%.

Additionally, the Joint Secretary informed of a 33% decline and 65% reduction in the number of cases and active cases respectively, in the last one week.

As the monsoon session of the Parliament approaches next month, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday, “We are fully prepared to run the Parliament. We hope that MPs and Parliament staff will be vaccinated in July.”

Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of AIIMS Director also offered a ray of hope and said, “No data, global or Indian, has had any observations of children being affected more. Even in the second wave, kids who were infected had mild illness or co-morbidities. I don't think we will have a serious infection in children in the future.”