Additional Rs 5,751 Crore as Calamity Relief to 8 States: Centre
The Centre on Friday, 27 March, approved additional Rs 5,751.27 crore as aid to eight states hit by floods, landslides, cyclone and drought last year, the home ministry said.
"A high-level committee under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 5,751.27 crore as additional central assistance to the eight states for floods, landslides, cyclone ''Bulbul'', drought during 2019; and Karnataka for drought (rabi) of 2018-19", the statement said.
