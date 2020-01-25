Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Mary Kom, Arun Jaitley Among Winners

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, 25 January, announced the names of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardees for 2020.

Eminent personalities, including former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, officials said on Saturday.

Here is the full list of Padma awardees: