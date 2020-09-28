Govt Prepones Crop Procurement by 2 Days to Allay Farmer Agitation

In a move to reassure agitated farmers across the country, the Central government has allowed all states to begin to procurement of winter rice and paddy two days ahead of time, reported NDTV.

The usual date for this is 1 October.



The government, reportedly, said in a note: "This would ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP) expeditiously".

The government had already given a green flag to the procurement in Punjab and Haryana, five days in advance. Thus, the procurement began in Punjab and Haryana on 26 September.

According to IANS, the procurement process began in Kerala even sooner, on 21 September.



According to NDTV, the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) too were declared a month in advance. This too was done in a bid to allay farmers’ concerns of MSP getting scrapped once the new contentious laws are implemented. Prices for wheat, lentils and mustard, which are the big crops in Punjab and Haryana, were brought up, as well.

Punjab and Haryana are the states where the agitation is reportedly most intense.