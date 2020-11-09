Governor Koshyari Speaks to Maha HM on Arnab Goswami’s Arrest
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Monday, 9 November, spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and expressed concern over the safety and health of Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.
The governor also suggested that Arnab Goswami's family be allowed to visit him and talk to him. Koshyari had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to Deshmukh.
Arnab Goswami was arrested on 4 November in connection with a 2018 alleged abetment to suicide case and was sent to judicial custody of 14 days after the arrest. He was lodged at a quarantine centre of Alibaug municipal school.
Bombay HC to Pronounce Order on Interim Bail
The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order at 3 pm on Monday on a bail plea filed by Goswami.
The plea will be taken up by Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik.
Goswami had also filed the interim bail application under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which provides special power to the High Court or the session court for grant of bail.
Arnab Lodged in Taloja Jail
On Sunday, Goswami was shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.
According to investigating officer Jamil Shaikh of the Raigad crime branch, Goswami was using somebody's mobile phone and was active on social media while being in judicial custody.
