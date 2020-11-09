Governor Koshyari Speaks to Maha HM on Arnab Goswami’s Arrest

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Monday, 9 November, spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and expressed concern over the safety and health of Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The governor also suggested that Arnab Goswami's family be allowed to visit him and talk to him. Koshyari had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to Deshmukh.

Arnab Goswami was arrested on 4 November in connection with a 2018 alleged abetment to suicide case and was sent to judicial custody of 14 days after the arrest. He was lodged at a quarantine centre of Alibaug municipal school.