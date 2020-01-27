Govt to Sell 100% Stake in Air India, Issues Bid Document
The government issued a preliminary information memorandum on Monday, 27 January, for 100 percent stake sale in the national carrier, Air India.
According to the bid document, as part of the strategic disinvestment Air India would also sell a 100 percent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 percent shareholding in joint venture AISATS.
AISATS is an equal joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines. It offers ground handling services. Air India has also interests in Air India Engineering Services, Air India Air Transport Services, Airline Allied Services and Hotel Corporation of India.
These entities are in the process of being transferred to a separate company – Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) – and would not be a part of the proposed transaction, the document said.
EY is the transaction adviser for the Air India disinvestment process.
