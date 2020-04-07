Centre Eases Export Curbs on 24 Pharma Ingredients

The government on Monday relaxed export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients and medicines, including vitamin B1 and B12, according to an official notification. But export restrictions on paracetamol and formulations made of paracetamol would remain, the notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade stated.

On 3 March, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, had imposed export restrictions on 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations, under which exporter has to obtain a licence or permission from the DGFT.

Easing of curbs on 24 APIs and its formulations assumed significance as certain pharma companies have raised concerns over these restrictions.