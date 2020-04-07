Government ‘Thinking in Direction’ of Lockdown Extension: Sources
Following requests from various state governments and experts for an extension of the national coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Centre is 'thinking in this direction', government sources said, as per ANI reports on Tuesday, 7 April.
"Many State governments, as well as experts, are requesting the Central government to extend the lockdown. The Central government is thinking in this direction," ANI quoted sources as saying.
A lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting the central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, government sources said on Tuesday. However, sources did not indicate if a final decision has been taken on the matter, PTI reported.
IAS Officers, CMs Push For Extension
The news came in following appeals by various chief ministers, as well as medical experts to extend the lockdown, citing the increasing spread of coronavirus as a major threat.
Saying that India has an 'inadequacy of medical infrastructure', IAS officers and district collectors had earlier suggested an extension of the lockdown, or its lifting being done in phases. The statement had come from some officers in response to a 'National Preparedness Survey COVID-19’ sent to government officials in 410 districts, The Economic Times reported.
“I appeal to the honourable Prime Minister, to the Government of India, please extend the lockdown without any hesitation,” he said. “Consult everybody, consult every Chief Minister, have a video conference with entire country, but take a conscious decision. Because, we have no other weapon in India to contain this dreadful virus,” he added.
India is currently under the 21-day lockdown since 25 March, with only essential services exempted, to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has claimed more than 75,800 lives and afflicted over 13.5 lakh people across 183 countries, PTI reported.
