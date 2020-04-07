Government ‘Thinking in Direction’ of Lockdown Extension: Sources

Following requests from various state governments and experts for an extension of the national coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Centre is 'thinking in this direction', government sources said, as per ANI reports on Tuesday, 7 April.

A lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting the central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, government sources said on Tuesday. However, sources did not indicate if a final decision has been taken on the matter, PTI reported.