PPF, 7 Other Savings Schemes to Fetch Lower Returns From Today

From Wednesday, 1 April, the money in small savings schemes, such as public provident fund (PPF), would now fetch much lower rates of return in the first quarter of 2020-21.

This is because the government went for one of the steepest cuts of up to 1.4 percentage points in these interest rates to facilitate banks to lower their rates.

The move came days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced 75 basis-points cut in policy rate.

(With inputs from PTI.)